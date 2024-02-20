PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.