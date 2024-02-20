PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.20. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

