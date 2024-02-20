Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.28. The company had a trading volume of 329,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,941. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.58. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

