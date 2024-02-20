Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 3,293 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 87.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,140 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

