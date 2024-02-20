Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.