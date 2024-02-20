Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,478,000 after buying an additional 215,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.