Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Azenta by 39.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Azenta Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Azenta stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
