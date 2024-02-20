Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Azenta by 39.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.