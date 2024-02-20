Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

