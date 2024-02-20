Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.54% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $123,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,563. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

