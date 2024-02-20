Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 94333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $691.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

