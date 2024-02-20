Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PPL opened at C$45.91 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market cap of C$25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.59.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

