PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

PENN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

