PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $32.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

PENN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

