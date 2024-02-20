Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Greg C. Smith Sells 1,604 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $180.84.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

View Our Latest Report on PAG

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.