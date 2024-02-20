Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Penske Automotive Group worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

