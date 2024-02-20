Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

