Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

PFE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,878,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

