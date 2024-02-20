PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,400 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 1.9% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in PG&E by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 729,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 448,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 8,625,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,479,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.