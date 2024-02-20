Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 9.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.16. 351,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 761,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $583.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

