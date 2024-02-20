Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

