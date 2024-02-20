Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $36,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $18,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,301. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,970 shares of company stock worth $253,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

