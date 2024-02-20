Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 782,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,000. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.06. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

