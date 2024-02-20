Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,725. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

