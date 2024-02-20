Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $292,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARES traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. 92,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

