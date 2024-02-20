Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $222,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,139. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

