Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. 124,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

