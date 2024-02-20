Piper Sandler Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $290.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of GLOB opened at $224.04 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Globant by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

