Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Plus500 Stock Down 6.6 %
LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.10.
