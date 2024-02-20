Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Plus500 Stock Down 6.6 %

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.10.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.