Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 85401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

