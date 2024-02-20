Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 85401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Post
Post Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Post
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.