PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 2,349,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

