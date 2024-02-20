Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to $81.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,036. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

