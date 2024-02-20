Premia Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Premia has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $7,620.15 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars.

