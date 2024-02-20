Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $75.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

