PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 3.7%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 82,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get PROG alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Stock Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PROG by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in PROG by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PROG by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 111,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.