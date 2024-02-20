PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 3.7%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 82,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
PROG Stock Up 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PROG by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in PROG by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PROG by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 111,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
