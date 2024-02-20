Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.95

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.95 and last traded at $190.80, with a volume of 252307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.