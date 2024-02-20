Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Cut by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,967 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 2.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,732,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 862,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

