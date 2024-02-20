Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

