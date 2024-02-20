ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.78 and last traded at $72.89. 151,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

