Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 166,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

