Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. 270,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

