Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $237.34. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

