Provence Wealth Management Group Has $246,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 733,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.