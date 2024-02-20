Provence Wealth Management Group Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,545,000 after acquiring an additional 184,704 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWM stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $198.60. 4,174,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,808,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

