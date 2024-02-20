Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,813. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

