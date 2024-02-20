Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $112,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 2,269,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,557,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

