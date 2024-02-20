Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $123,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

EEMV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 363,062 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

