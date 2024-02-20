Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. 275,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

