Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kroger by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 850,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 620,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,470. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

