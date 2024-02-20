Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,986. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

