Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 5,070 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

UBER traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 1,830,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,993,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

